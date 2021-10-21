Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG) Holdings Lifted by Oasis Management Co Ltd.

Oasis Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Yatsen accounts for approximately 0.3% of Oasis Management Co Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Oasis Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Yatsen were worth $1,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in YSG. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Yatsen by 2,735.9% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 9,001 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yatsen in the 2nd quarter valued at $113,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Yatsen in the 2nd quarter valued at $196,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Yatsen in the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Yatsen in the 1st quarter valued at $241,000. 29.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

YSG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Yatsen in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Yatsen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Yatsen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.30.

NYSE YSG traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.40. 52,092 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,936,402. Yatsen Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $3.10 and a fifty-two week high of $25.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion and a PE ratio of -1.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.83.

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $236.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.76 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Yatsen Holding Limited will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yatsen Company Profile

Yatsen Holding Limited engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the brands of Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, and Abby's Choice in the People's Republic of China. The company offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges; kits; and other products, such as perfumes and cross-over products, including beauty devices and colored contact lenses.

