York Traditions Bank (OTCMKTS:YRKB) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $21.51

York Traditions Bank (OTCMKTS:YRKB)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $21.51 and traded as low as $21.10. York Traditions Bank shares last traded at $21.10, with a volume of 5,100 shares traded.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.51.

York Traditions Bank Company Profile (OTCMKTS:YRKB)

York Traditions Bank, a community bank, provides commercial and consumer banking services in the Central Pennsylvania market. The company offers personal banking products and services, such as checking, savings/money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loans and lines of credits, including personal, home equity, auto, and swing loans.

Read More: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for York Traditions Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for York Traditions Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.