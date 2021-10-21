Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) to Post $0.10 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás’ earnings. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás reported earnings of $0.01 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 900%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás will report full-year earnings of $0.78 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.66 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás.

EBR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.47 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday.

Shares of NYSE:EBR opened at $6.89 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 0.88. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás has a 12 month low of $4.69 and a 12 month high of $9.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.21 and its 200 day moving average is $7.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the second quarter worth about $93,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in the 2nd quarter valued at $95,000. Veracity Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in the 3rd quarter valued at $99,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in the 2nd quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in the 2nd quarter valued at $148,000. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Company Profile

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA engages in the production and dissemination of electricity. It operates through the Generation and Transmission segments. The Generation segment refers to the electric power generation including hydroelectric, thermal, and nuclear power plants. The Transmission segment focuses on the transmission of electric power in Brazil.

