Zacks: Analysts Anticipate CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.96 Million

Analysts predict that CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) will post sales of $4.96 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $500,000.00 to $13.50 million. CRISPR Therapeutics reported sales of $150,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3,206.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $907.14 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $901.00 million to $928.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $49.98 million, with estimates ranging from $3.50 million to $90.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow CRISPR Therapeutics.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $9.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $5.92. The firm had revenue of $900.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.05 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 49.52%.

CRSP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $139.00 to $101.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. SVB Leerink began coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $126.00 price objective on the stock.William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CRISPR Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.44.

CRISPR Therapeutics stock traded down $1.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $98.37. 1,185,773 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,639,167. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $116.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.90. The company has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 2.26. CRISPR Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $84.38 and a fifty-two week high of $220.20.

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, CFO Michael John Tomsicek sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.52, for a total transaction of $3,463,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,724,941.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total value of $187,530.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 189,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,656,159.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $35,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 52.68% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG engages in the development and commercialization of therapies derived from genome-editing technology. Its proprietary platform CRISPR/Cas9-based therapeutics allows for precise and directed changes to genomic DNA. The company was founded by Rodger Novak, Emmanuelle Charpentier, Shaun Patrick Foy, Matthew Porteus, Daniel Anderson, Chad Cowan and Craig Mellow in 2014 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

