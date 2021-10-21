Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.60 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.60) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Homology Medicines’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.61) to ($0.58). Homology Medicines reported earnings per share of ($0.62) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Homology Medicines will report full year earnings of ($1.82) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.94) to ($1.70). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($2.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.00) to ($1.98). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Homology Medicines.

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.63 million. Homology Medicines had a negative return on equity of 45.27% and a negative net margin of 271.18%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FIXX. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Homology Medicines in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Homology Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Homology Medicines in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Homology Medicines by 107.9% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 15,964 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Homology Medicines by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 55,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Homology Medicines by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Homology Medicines by 78.6% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 3,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Homology Medicines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FIXX traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.09. 6,849 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 535,335. The stock has a market capitalization of $347.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.37 and a beta of -0.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.97. Homology Medicines has a fifty-two week low of $5.94 and a fifty-two week high of $15.24.

Homology Medicines Company Profile

Homology Medicines, Inc is a clinical-stage genetic medicines company, which engages in the design and development of treatments to address rare diseases at the genetic level. It develops genetic medicines by translating proprietary, next generation gene editing, and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases.

