Zacks: Analysts Anticipate KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.02 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) will report $2.02 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for KLA’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.02 billion to $2.03 billion. KLA posted sales of $1.54 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that KLA will report full-year sales of $8.61 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.50 billion to $8.71 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $8.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.31 billion to $9.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for KLA.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $4.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 74.13% and a net margin of 30.04%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KLAC. Cowen upped their target price on KLA from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on KLA from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group boosted their price target on KLA from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna upgraded KLA from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $380.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on KLA from $380.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KLA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $375.05.

Shares of KLAC stock opened at $331.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The company has a market cap of $50.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $339.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $327.16. KLA has a 1-year low of $190.21 and a 1-year high of $374.60.

KLA declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, July 29th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This is a positive change from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is 28.87%.

In related news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.16, for a total transaction of $146,227.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian Lorig sold 875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.16, for a total value of $304,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,174 shares of company stock worth $5,950,888. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KLAC. Amundi acquired a new stake in KLA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $273,227,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in KLA by 66.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,683,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $556,158,000 after purchasing an additional 671,773 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in KLA by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,558,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,477,803,000 after purchasing an additional 516,588 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP raised its position in KLA by 262.8% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 355,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $115,379,000 after purchasing an additional 257,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in KLA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,927,000. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

