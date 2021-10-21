Zacks: Analysts Expect Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) to Post $0.43 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.43 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Citizens Community Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.43 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.42. Citizens Community Bancorp reported earnings of $0.30 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 43.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Citizens Community Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.84 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $1.84. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.17 to $1.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Citizens Community Bancorp.

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.10. Citizens Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.41%. The firm had revenue of $16.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.85 million.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Citizens Community Bancorp by 1,543.7% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 16,092 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 15,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Citizens Community Bancorp by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,668 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,731 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.93% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Community Bancorp stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.72. 6,828 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,034. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.64. Citizens Community Bancorp has a twelve month low of $7.15 and a twelve month high of $14.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.57 million, a PE ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.19.

Citizens Community Bancorp Company Profile

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal Bank. It provides commercial, agricultural and consumer banking services. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Eau Claire, WI.

