Zacks: Analysts Expect Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.30 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) will announce sales of $2.30 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Constellation Brands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.24 billion to $2.37 billion. Constellation Brands posted sales of $2.44 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, January 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Constellation Brands will report full year sales of $8.71 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.66 billion to $8.80 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $9.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.26 billion to $9.39 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Constellation Brands.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 13.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have commented on STZ. MKM Partners restated a “hold” rating and issued a $226.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $264.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $266.00 to $254.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $258.25.

Shares of NYSE STZ traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $218.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,054,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,112,899. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $41.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.19. Constellation Brands has a 12 month low of $160.63 and a 12 month high of $244.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $214.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $225.66.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.33%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,580,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,942,360,000 after purchasing an additional 34,131 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,012,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,076,000 after purchasing an additional 112,448 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,496,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,892,000 after purchasing an additional 51,990 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,287,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,926,000 after buying an additional 50,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,662,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,955,000 after buying an additional 29,552 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.41% of the company’s stock.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

