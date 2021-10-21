Zacks: Analysts Expect Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.77 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Edison International (NYSE:EIX) will post $4.77 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Edison International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.71 billion and the highest is $4.84 billion. Edison International posted sales of $4.64 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Edison International will report full year sales of $14.29 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $14.16 billion to $14.38 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $14.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.32 billion to $15.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Edison International.

Get Edison International alerts:

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.05). Edison International had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS.

EIX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Edison International from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Edison International from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Edison International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.57.

Shares of EIX stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $59.07. 17,801 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,922,110. Edison International has a 1-year low of $53.92 and a 1-year high of $66.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.43 billion, a PE ratio of 27.42, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.59.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.6625 per share. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.63%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Edison International by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,257,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,501,160,000 after acquiring an additional 334,370 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Edison International by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,902,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,249,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489,624 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Edison International by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,446,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,008,752,000 after acquiring an additional 325,518 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in Edison International by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 14,712,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $850,702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Edison International by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,923,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $458,142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

About Edison International

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

Recommended Story: Bollinger Bands

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Edison International (EIX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.