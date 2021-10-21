Zacks: Analysts Expect Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) Will Post Earnings of $0.81 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) will announce earnings of $0.81 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for ENI’s earnings. ENI reported earnings per share of ($0.10) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 910%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that ENI will report full-year earnings of $2.63 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.61 to $2.67. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.76 to $4.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover ENI.

ENI (NYSE:E) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $19.63 billion for the quarter. ENI had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a positive return on equity of 2.95%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on E shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ENI in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of ENI in a report on Monday, October 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of ENI to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. BNP Paribas raised shares of ENI from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of ENI in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ENI has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in E. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ENI in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,438,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in ENI by 187,091.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 548,471 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $13,552,000 after acquiring an additional 548,178 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in ENI in the first quarter worth approximately $1,974,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in ENI during the 1st quarter worth $745,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in ENI in the first quarter valued at $1,187,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

E traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.23. 2,876 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 305,142. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $50.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -317.30, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.09. ENI has a 52-week low of $13.36 and a 52-week high of $28.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.89.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.724 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This is a boost from ENI’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.58. This represents a dividend yield of 4.8%. ENI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -295.83%.

Eni SpA engages in the exploration, production, refining, and sale of oil, gas, electricity, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Global Gas and LNG Portfolio, Refining & Marketing and Chemicals, Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables, and Corporate and Other Activities.

