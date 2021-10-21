Zacks: Analysts Expect Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $561.71 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) to post $561.71 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Five Below’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $570.49 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $550.00 million. Five Below reported sales of $476.61 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, December 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Five Below will report full-year sales of $2.80 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.78 billion to $2.84 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.00 billion to $3.44 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Five Below.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.04. Five Below had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 29.04%. The company had revenue of $646.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Five Below from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $236.00 price target on shares of Five Below in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. UBS Group cut their target price on Five Below from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Five Below from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Five Below in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.65.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Five Below during the first quarter worth $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Five Below during the first quarter worth $26,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Five Below during the second quarter worth $28,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Five Below during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Five Below by 94.6% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 181 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVE traded up $4.48 on Monday, hitting $191.66. The company had a trading volume of 7,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 696,446. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $197.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.81. The stock has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.27. Five Below has a 1-year low of $130.59 and a 1-year high of $237.86.

Five Below, Inc engages in the operation of shopping center. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment include items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

