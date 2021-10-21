Zacks: Analysts Expect FREYR Battery SA (NYSE:FREY) to Post -$0.13 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that FREYR Battery SA (NYSE:FREY) will post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for FREYR Battery’s earnings. FREYR Battery reported earnings per share of ($0.04) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 225%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FREYR Battery will report full year earnings of ($0.44) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.65) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover FREYR Battery.

FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.03).

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of FREYR Battery in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FREYR Battery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on FREYR Battery in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on FREYR Battery in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Pareto Securities assumed coverage on shares of FREYR Battery in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FREYR Battery currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.33.

Shares of FREY opened at $9.76 on Monday. FREYR Battery has a fifty-two week low of $7.71 and a fifty-two week high of $13.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.23 and a beta of -0.13.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in FREYR Battery stock. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new position in FREYR Battery SA (NYSE:FREY) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 38,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000. 50.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About FREYR Battery

FREYR offers a clean Nordic solution to the rapidly growing global demand for high-density and cost-competitive battery cells for stationary energy storage (ESS), electric mobility, and marine applications.

