Zacks: Analysts Expect Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) to report earnings of $0.10 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Model N’s earnings. Model N reported earnings of $0.14 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Model N will report full-year earnings of $0.46 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.55. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Model N.

Get Model N alerts:

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $51.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.86 million. Model N had a negative return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 14.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share.

MODN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Model N in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Craig Hallum raised Model N from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.20.

In other Model N news, SVP Laura Selig sold 1,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.46, for a total transaction of $45,671.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 5,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.85, for a total value of $176,290.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,367 shares of company stock worth $932,468. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Model N by 0.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 94,578 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,241,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Model N by 77.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 140,675 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,820,000 after buying an additional 61,405 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Model N by 28.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,270 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 2,695 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Model N by 107,660.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,776 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 10,766 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Model N by 54.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 28,925 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 10,208 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

MODN stock traded up $0.64 during trading on Thursday, hitting $33.11. 92,359 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 234,734. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.63 and a beta of 0.96. Model N has a 52-week low of $28.98 and a 52-week high of $48.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Model N Company Profile

Model N, Inc engages in the provision of revenue management cloud solutions for the life science and technology industries. Its solutions include two complementary suites of software applications: Revenue Management Enterprise and Revenue Management Intelligence. The Revenue Management Enterprise suite serves as the system of record for and automates the execution of revenue management processes such as pricing, contracting and incentive & rebate management.

Recommended Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Model N (MODN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Model N Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Model N and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.