Zacks: Analysts Expect Rallybio Corp (NASDAQ:RLYB) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.89 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Rallybio Corp (NASDAQ:RLYB) will post earnings per share of ($0.89) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Rallybio’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.06) to ($0.71). The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, December 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Rallybio will report full year earnings of ($5.19) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.69) to ($3.68). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($5.86) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.46) to ($2.26). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Rallybio.

Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported ($2.80) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.31) by $1.51.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RLYB shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Rallybio in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Cowen began coverage on Rallybio in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Rallybio in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a C$40.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of RLYB traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.46. 20 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 145,417. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.72. Rallybio has a 12 month low of $10.05 and a 12 month high of $25.78.

About Rallybio

Rallybio Corporation is a clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to identifying and accelerating the development of therapies for patients with severe and rare diseases. Rallybio Corporation is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut.

