Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $7.80 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) will announce $7.80 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have provided estimates for D.R. Horton’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $7.70 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $7.85 billion. D.R. Horton reported sales of $6.40 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that D.R. Horton will report full-year sales of $27.40 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $26.46 billion to $27.71 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $32.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $29.16 billion to $35.07 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for D.R. Horton.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 28.04%. The firm had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have issued reports on DHI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $129.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Raymond James raised shares of D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Wedbush raised shares of D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.06.

NYSE DHI traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $88.65. 32,593 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,002,236. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 6.03. The company has a market capitalization of $31.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.64. D.R. Horton has a 1 year low of $64.32 and a 1 year high of $106.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $90.56 and its 200-day moving average is $92.30.

In related news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 2,342 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.66, for a total value of $217,009.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wolf Group Capital Advisors purchased a new position in D.R. Horton in the third quarter worth approximately $1,572,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 111,451 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,359,000 after buying an additional 38,554 shares during the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 2,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,716 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,747,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 20,222 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after buying an additional 1,804 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.08% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment includes the sub-segments East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest and West regions. The Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing and title agency services to homebuyers in many of its homebuilding markets.

