Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) to Post $1.31 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Oct 21st, 2021

Brokerages expect Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) to report earnings per share of $1.31 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Foot Locker’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.06 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.58. Foot Locker reported earnings per share of $1.21 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, November 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Foot Locker will report full year earnings of $6.92 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.01 to $7.15. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $6.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.51 to $7.21. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Foot Locker.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $1.20. Foot Locker had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 24.92%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Foot Locker’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Foot Locker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.36.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Edmp Inc. raised its position in Foot Locker by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 33,778 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $1,542,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Foot Locker by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 7,263 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Foot Locker in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,302,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in Foot Locker by 240.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 164,568 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $7,514,000 after acquiring an additional 116,183 shares during the period. Finally, Abacus Planning Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Foot Locker in the 3rd quarter valued at $220,000. 90.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FL opened at $47.61 on Monday. Foot Locker has a twelve month low of $35.86 and a twelve month high of $66.71. The company has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.70%.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

