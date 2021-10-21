Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $27.82 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) to announce $27.82 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Orrstown Financial Services’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $28.43 million and the lowest is $27.20 million. Orrstown Financial Services reported sales of $30.91 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Orrstown Financial Services will report full year sales of $112.72 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $111.80 million to $113.64 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $106.40 million, with estimates ranging from $104.80 million to $107.99 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Orrstown Financial Services.

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. Orrstown Financial Services had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 14.14%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Orrstown Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.

In related news, CEO Thomas R. Quinn, Jr. sold 8,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $186,142.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 8,583 shares of company stock worth $193,433 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Orrstown Financial Services by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 840,491 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,742,000 after purchasing an additional 48,773 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Orrstown Financial Services by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 485,988 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,212,000 after purchasing an additional 6,484 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 419,577 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,680,000 after acquiring an additional 96,519 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 302,892 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,988,000 after acquiring an additional 32,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 288,895 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,442,000 after acquiring an additional 5,522 shares during the last quarter. 42.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Orrstown Financial Services stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,296. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.70. The firm has a market cap of $267.62 million, a PE ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.00. Orrstown Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $13.27 and a fifty-two week high of $25.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Orrstown Financial Services Company Profile

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business financial services. It also offers commercial banking and trust business services which involves accepting demand, time and savings deposits, and granting loans. The company was founded on November 17, 1987 and is headquartered in Shippensburg, PA.

