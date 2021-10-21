Zacks: Brokerages Expect Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $867.95 Million

Brokerages expect Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) to report $867.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Columbia Sportswear’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $855.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $880.00 million. Columbia Sportswear posted sales of $701.09 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 23.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will report full year sales of $3.17 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.16 billion to $3.17 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.42 billion to $3.55 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Columbia Sportswear.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The textile maker reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.69. The company had revenue of $566.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.02 million. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 9.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 78.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.77) earnings per share.

COLM has been the topic of several research reports. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $137.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.17.

In related news, EVP Lisa Kulok sold 525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.13, for a total value of $54,143.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 40.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,243,958 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $319,076,000 after acquiring an additional 15,659 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,081,536 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $303,100,000 after acquiring an additional 139,818 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,332,213 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $131,037,000 after acquiring an additional 195,058 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 920,862 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $90,576,000 after acquiring an additional 37,282 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 843,215 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $82,939,000 after acquiring an additional 142,542 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COLM stock opened at $97.04 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $100.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.27. The firm has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.87. Columbia Sportswear has a 1 year low of $73.11 and a 1 year high of $114.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Columbia Sportswear’s payout ratio is currently 64.20%.

Columbia Sportswear Co engages in designing, sourcing, marketing, and distributing outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States; Latin America and Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Canada.

