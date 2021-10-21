Zacks: Brokerages Expect Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $74.70 Million

Equities analysts predict that Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP) will announce $74.70 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Despegar.com’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $73.00 million and the highest is $76.40 million. Despegar.com posted sales of $11.74 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 536.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Despegar.com will report full year sales of $292.06 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $278.20 million to $306.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $559.83 million, with estimates ranging from $552.60 million to $567.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Despegar.com.

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.11). Despegar.com had a negative return on equity of 140.97% and a negative net margin of 76.05%. The company had revenue of $63.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.40 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Despegar.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Despegar.com currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.67.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cartica Management LLC bought a new stake in Despegar.com during the first quarter worth about $20,329,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Despegar.com during the second quarter worth about $14,046,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Despegar.com by 353.6% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 816,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,782,000 after purchasing an additional 636,310 shares during the period. Ancient Art L.P. lifted its position in Despegar.com by 16.8% during the second quarter. Ancient Art L.P. now owns 3,831,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,612,000 after purchasing an additional 551,960 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Despegar.com during the first quarter worth about $7,287,000. 49.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DESP stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.40. 207,006 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 443,303. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.87. Despegar.com has a one year low of $6.61 and a one year high of $17.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $869.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 2.44.

Despegar.com Company Profile

Despegar.com Corp. provides online travel agency services. It offers tours and corporate packages to destinations such as Paris, Cancun, Rio de Janeiro, Rome, Barcelona, and Las Vegas, as well as vehicle rentals and hotel bookings. The company was founded by Roberto Hernán Souviron, Federico Fuchs, Martín Rastellino, Ernesto Cadeiras and Christian Vilate in December 1999 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

