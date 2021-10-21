Zacks: Brokerages Expect Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $522.13 Million

Brokerages expect Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) to announce sales of $522.13 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Edgewell Personal Care’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $526.90 million and the lowest is $517.80 million. Edgewell Personal Care reported sales of $488.80 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care will report full year sales of $2.06 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.04 billion to $2.07 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.04 billion to $2.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Edgewell Personal Care.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $573.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.56 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share.

EPC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.17.

Edgewell Personal Care stock traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.09. The company had a trading volume of 279,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,667. Edgewell Personal Care has a 1 year low of $25.50 and a 1 year high of $46.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.64 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.25.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.98%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EPC. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the 1st quarter valued at $2,369,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the 1st quarter valued at $228,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 149,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,926,000 after acquiring an additional 54,468 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 611,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,214,000 after acquiring an additional 19,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 130.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 41,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 23,708 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

