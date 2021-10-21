Zacks: Brokerages Expect Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) Will Post Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) will report earnings of $0.55 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Employers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.63. Employers reported earnings per share of $0.48 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Employers will report full year earnings of $2.00 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $2.25. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Employers.

Employers (NYSE:EIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $171.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.10 million. Employers had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 6.99%. Employers’s revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.85 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Employers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Shares of EIG traded down $0.42 on Friday, hitting $39.83. 746 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 144,673. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 0.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.17. Employers has a one year low of $30.19 and a one year high of $43.82.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 3rd. Employers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.26%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Employers by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,108,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,043,000 after purchasing an additional 93,670 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Employers by 195.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,199,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,336,000 after purchasing an additional 793,840 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Employers by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,033,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,226,000 after purchasing an additional 25,663 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Employers by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 551,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,622,000 after purchasing an additional 38,281 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Employers by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 497,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,413,000 after purchasing an additional 20,761 shares during the period. 76.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Employers Company Profile

Employers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of workers compensation products and services. It operates through following segments: Employers and Cerity. The Employers segment is defines as traditional business offered under EMPLOYERS brand name through agents. The Cerity segment is defined as business offered under Cerity brand name, which includes direct-to-customer business.

