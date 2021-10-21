Zacks: Brokerages Expect Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $410.11 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) will announce sales of $410.11 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $406.10 million and the highest is $415.30 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet posted sales of $414.38 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, December 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will report full year sales of $1.83 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.81 billion to $1.85 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.97 billion to $2.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.03). Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 11.09%. The company had revenue of $415.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OLLI. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $102.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $112.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $78.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.88.

In other news, Director Stanley Fleishman bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $63.53 per share, with a total value of $63,530.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Swygert sold 30,688 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.49, for a total value of $2,838,333.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,881,618.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,762 shares of company stock worth $3,490,346 over the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000.

OLLI stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $66.70. 849,948 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,108,727. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $71.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.05. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a one year low of $57.86 and a one year high of $123.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.20.

About Ollie's Bargain Outlet

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

