Zacks: Brokerages Expect TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) Will Post Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) to announce ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for TPI Composites’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.49) and the highest is $0.27. TPI Composites reported earnings of $0.69 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 101.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that TPI Composites will report full-year earnings of ($1.41) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.30) to ($0.34). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to $1.42. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for TPI Composites.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $458.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.79 million. TPI Composites had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 2.42%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on TPI Composites in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on TPI Composites from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.21 target price (down previously from $60.00) on shares of TPI Composites in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Cowen dropped their target price on TPI Composites from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of TPI Composites in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.30.

Shares of TPIC stock traded down $0.84 on Thursday, reaching $33.78. 477,347 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 743,486. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 241.30 and a beta of 1.58. TPI Composites has a one year low of $30.45 and a one year high of $81.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.27.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TPIC. FMR LLC grew its stake in TPI Composites by 24,650.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 49,300 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in TPI Composites by 182.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 317,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,918,000 after acquiring an additional 205,077 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in TPI Composites by 9.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 529,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,853,000 after acquiring an additional 43,892 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in TPI Composites by 95.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 42,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after acquiring an additional 20,821 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of TPI Composites by 145.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 29,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after buying an additional 17,389 shares during the period. 84.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TPI Composites Company Profile

TPI Composites, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates through the following segments: United States (US); Asia; Mexico; and Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). The US segment includes the production of wind blades in Newton, Iowa plant; and manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the manufacture of wind blades in Warren, Rhode Island facility, and composite solutions for the transportation industry.

