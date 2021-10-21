Zacks: Brokerages Expect TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) Will Post Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Posted by on Oct 21st, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) to announce ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for TPI Composites’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.49) and the highest is $0.27. TPI Composites reported earnings of $0.69 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 101.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that TPI Composites will report full-year earnings of ($1.41) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.30) to ($0.34). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to $1.42. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for TPI Composites.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $458.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.79 million. TPI Composites had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 2.42%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on TPI Composites in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on TPI Composites from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.21 target price (down previously from $60.00) on shares of TPI Composites in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Cowen dropped their target price on TPI Composites from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of TPI Composites in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.30.

Shares of TPIC stock traded down $0.84 on Thursday, reaching $33.78. 477,347 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 743,486. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 241.30 and a beta of 1.58. TPI Composites has a one year low of $30.45 and a one year high of $81.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.27.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TPIC. FMR LLC grew its stake in TPI Composites by 24,650.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 49,300 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in TPI Composites by 182.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 317,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,918,000 after acquiring an additional 205,077 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in TPI Composites by 9.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 529,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,853,000 after acquiring an additional 43,892 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in TPI Composites by 95.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 42,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after acquiring an additional 20,821 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of TPI Composites by 145.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 29,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after buying an additional 17,389 shares during the period. 84.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TPI Composites Company Profile

TPI Composites, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates through the following segments: United States (US); Asia; Mexico; and Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). The US segment includes the production of wind blades in Newton, Iowa plant; and manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the manufacture of wind blades in Warren, Rhode Island facility, and composite solutions for the transportation industry.

Featured Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TPI Composites (TPIC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC)

Receive News & Ratings for TPI Composites Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPI Composites and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.