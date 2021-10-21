Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) to Sell

Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focuses on developing precision medicines for kidney diseases. Chinook Therapeutics, Inc., formerly known as Aduro Biotech Inc., is based in BERKELEY, Calif. “

KDNY opened at $11.06 on Tuesday. Chinook Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $10.95 and a 52-week high of $21.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $495.49 million, a PE ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 0.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.38.

Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.25 million. Chinook Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 52.69% and a negative net margin of 2,885.36%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chinook Therapeutics will post -3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Davis Jerel sold 850,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $11,900,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Srinivas Akkaraju bought 208,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.98 per share, for a total transaction of $2,497,830.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 217,500 shares of company stock worth $2,604,010 and sold 1,380,000 shares worth $19,300,000. 29.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Chinook Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Chinook Therapeutics by 193.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Chinook Therapeutics by 122.4% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Chinook Therapeutics by 74.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Chinook Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $135,000. 58.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chinook Therapeutics

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing precision medicines for rare, severe chronic kidney diseases. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

