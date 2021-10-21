Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU) to Sell

Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Galiano Gold Inc. provides mining services. It principally explores and develops gold fields. The company currently operates and manages the Asanko Gold Mine, located in Ghana , West Africa which is jointly owned with Gold Fields Ltd. Galiano Gold Inc., formerly known as Asanko Gold Inc., is based in VANCOUVER. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$1.50 price target on shares of Galiano Gold in a research note on Friday, October 15th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.80 price target on shares of Galiano Gold in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Galiano Gold in a research note on Friday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.89.

Shares of Galiano Gold stock opened at $0.81 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.80. The company has a market cap of $181.53 million, a PE ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.73.

Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Galiano Gold will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Galiano Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Galiano Gold during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in shares of Galiano Gold by 38.3% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 52,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 14,522 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Galiano Gold by 57.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 53,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 19,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Galiano Gold during the first quarter worth approximately $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.72% of the company’s stock.

About Galiano Gold

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. The company's primary asset is the Asanko Gold Mine located in Ghana, West Africa. It also holds interests in the ABG Mali property with four gold exploration licenses covering approximately 167 km located on the Senegal Mali shear zone.

