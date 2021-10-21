Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) to Sell

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The company develops drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases and other disorders of the central nervous system. Its product candidates include ITI-007, ITI-002 and ITI-009 which is in clinical trials. Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

ITCI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intra-Cellular Therapies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.63.

NASDAQ ITCI traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $41.54. 354,041 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 517,531. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 52-week low of $22.92 and a 52-week high of $44.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of -13.62 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.15.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.06). Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 37.50% and a negative net margin of 425.79%. The firm had revenue of $20.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.04 million. The firm’s revenue was up 952.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies will post -3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Sharon Mates sold 8,192 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $327,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Neumann sold 13,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.86, for a total value of $549,485.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,032 shares of company stock worth $2,492,845 in the last ninety days. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 55.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the second quarter worth about $58,000. 81.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

