Zacks Investment Research Lowers Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. is an internally-managed REIT. It acquires, owns and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties. The company’s diversified portfolio consist healthcare, restaurant, office and retail property. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. is based in NY, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities downgraded shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Truist cut shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Truist Financial cut shares of Broadstone Net Lease to a hold rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.57.

Shares of NYSE:BNL opened at $26.12 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.85. Broadstone Net Lease has a 12-month low of $16.06 and a 12-month high of $28.00. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 55.57.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.14. Broadstone Net Lease had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 2.67%. Analysts expect that Broadstone Net Lease will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Broadstone Net Lease’s payout ratio is 72.34%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 597.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,810,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,590,000 after buying an additional 18,681,995 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 177.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,065,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,459,000 after buying an additional 7,719,872 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 56,865.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,403,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,967,000 after buying an additional 11,383,903 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 865.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,257,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,401,000 after buying an additional 4,713,408 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,608,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,055,000 after buying an additional 41,138 shares during the period. 74.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Broadstone Net Lease

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

