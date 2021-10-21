Zacks Investment Research Lowers Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) to Hold

Posted by on Oct 21st, 2021

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. is an internally-managed REIT. It acquires, owns and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties. The company’s diversified portfolio consist healthcare, restaurant, office and retail property. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. is based in NY, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities downgraded shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Truist cut shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Truist Financial cut shares of Broadstone Net Lease to a hold rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.57.

Shares of NYSE:BNL opened at $26.12 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.85. Broadstone Net Lease has a 12-month low of $16.06 and a 12-month high of $28.00. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 55.57.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.14. Broadstone Net Lease had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 2.67%. Analysts expect that Broadstone Net Lease will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Broadstone Net Lease’s payout ratio is 72.34%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 597.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,810,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,590,000 after buying an additional 18,681,995 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 177.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,065,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,459,000 after buying an additional 7,719,872 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 56,865.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,403,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,967,000 after buying an additional 11,383,903 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 865.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,257,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,401,000 after buying an additional 4,713,408 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,608,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,055,000 after buying an additional 41,138 shares during the period. 74.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Broadstone Net Lease

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

Read More: Earnings Reports

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Broadstone Net Lease (BNL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Analyst Recommendations for Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL)

Receive News & Ratings for Broadstone Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadstone Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.