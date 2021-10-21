Zacks Investment Research Lowers Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) to Hold

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires and develops midstream assets primarily in the Appalachian Basin. It manages natural gas transmission, storage and gathering systems, as well as high-and low-pressure gathering lines. Equitrans Midstream Corporation is based in Pittsburgh, United States. “

ETRN has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equitrans Midstream currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Shares of Equitrans Midstream stock remained flat at $$11.32 during trading on Wednesday. 4,013,368 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,476,869. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.83. Equitrans Midstream has a 1-year low of $6.23 and a 1-year high of $11.52. The stock has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). Equitrans Midstream had a net margin of 28.14% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The company had revenue of $348.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Equitrans Midstream will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 444.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,867 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 187.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 4,764 shares during the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Equitrans Midstream

Equitrans Midstream Corp. has a premier asset footprint in the Appalachian Basin and is one of the largest natural gas gatherers in the United States. It focuses on gas gathering systems, transmission and storage systems, and water services assets that support natural gas producers across the Basin. The company operates in the following segments: Gathering, Transmission and Water.

