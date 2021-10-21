Zacks Investment Research Upgrades BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) to “Buy”

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.11% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “BellRing Brands, Inc. manufactures and sells nutrition products. The company offers protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders and nutrition bars and supplements. It offers products under the Premier Protein, Dymatize and PowerBar, as well as Joint Juice and Supreme Protein brands. BellRing Brands, Inc. is based in St. Louis, Missouri. “

BRBR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial downgraded BellRing Brands to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on BellRing Brands from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on BellRing Brands from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Evercore ISI upgraded BellRing Brands from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on BellRing Brands from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.23.

BellRing Brands stock opened at $25.43 on Tuesday. BellRing Brands has a 52 week low of $17.90 and a 52 week high of $34.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.45.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 1.44% and a net margin of 2.35%. The firm had revenue of $342.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.50 million. On average, analysts expect that BellRing Brands will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Craig L. Rosenthal acquired 1,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.09 per share, with a total value of $50,180.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 25,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $735,686.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert V. Vitale acquired 10,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.10 per share, for a total transaction of $299,730.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,730. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in BellRing Brands during the second quarter worth $49,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in BellRing Brands by 24.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in BellRing Brands by 177.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,898 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 143.1% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 3,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of BellRing Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $130,000. 97.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. The company provides its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Premier Nutrition, Dymatize, PowerBar, Bell Ring, Joint Juice, and Supreme Protein brands.

