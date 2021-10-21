Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) to “Buy”

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $1.75 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.02% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company. The company is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel anti-infectives. Its product pipeline includes CD101 IV, a long-acting echinocandin antifungal, CD101 topical and C001 which are in different clinical trial. The company developed its product using Cloudbreak(TM) immunotherapy platform. Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. WBB Securities upgraded Cidara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Aegis lowered their target price on Cidara Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Shares of CDTX stock opened at $1.62 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.99. Cidara Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.46 and a 52 week high of $3.27. The stock has a market cap of $80.20 million, a P/E ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.33.

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.40. The company had revenue of $32.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.38 million. Cidara Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 336.43% and a negative net margin of 117.68%. On average, research analysts forecast that Cidara Therapeutics will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Stein purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.72 per share, for a total transaction of $68,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its position in Cidara Therapeutics by 45.7% in the first quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 26,142 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cidara Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $45,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Cidara Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $51,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Cidara Therapeutics by 99.2% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 187,170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 93,210 shares during the period. Finally, Alethea Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cidara Therapeutics by 0.8% in the first quarter. Alethea Capital Management LLC now owns 1,163,631 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,095,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.34% of the company’s stock.

Cidara Therapeutics Company Profile

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infectives. Its product pipeline includes Rezafungin and Cloudbreak. The company was founded by Kevin M. Forrest, Kevin J. Judice, and H. Shaw Warren in December 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

