Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mesa Air Group, Inc. provides airlines services. The Company offers passenger transportation and regional air services. Mesa Air Group, Inc. is based in Phoenix, Arizona. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Mesa Air Group from a d rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.40.

Shares of MESA stock opened at $7.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $267.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 3.07. Mesa Air Group has a 12 month low of $3.11 and a 12 month high of $17.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $125.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.40 million. Mesa Air Group had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 7.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Mesa Air Group will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Mesa Air Group by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Mesa Air Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Mesa Air Group by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 3,475 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mesa Air Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Mesa Air Group by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 88,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 4,439 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.57% of the company’s stock.

Mesa Air Group Company Profile

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of regional air carrier and passenger transportation services. Its fleet includes American Eagle and United Express flights. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

