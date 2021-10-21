Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) to “Hold”

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Travere Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages to identify, develop and deliver life-changing therapies. Travere Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Retrophin Inc., is based in SAN DIEGO. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $27.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Travere Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.86.

Shares of TVTX stock opened at $24.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 0.74. Travere Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $12.75 and a 1 year high of $33.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 5.59 and a current ratio of 5.67.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $54.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.20 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 78.52% and a negative net margin of 116.12%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Travere Therapeutics will post -3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 7,836 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total value of $134,152.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,820,537.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steve Aselage sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total value of $1,575,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,493 shares of company stock valued at $1,750,503 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TVTX. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 3,436.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 50,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after buying an additional 48,860 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Travere Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 957,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,902,000 after buying an additional 199,385 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 640,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,004,000 after buying an additional 26,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 314,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,861,000 after buying an additional 49,583 shares in the last quarter.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

