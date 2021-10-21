Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) Shares Sold by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. lowered its holdings in shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) by 22.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,530 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Zendesk were worth $1,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Gagnon Securities LLC raised its position in Zendesk by 5.1% during the first quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Zendesk by 34.4% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 383 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Zendesk by 3.8% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,316 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Zendesk by 86.8% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 269 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Zendesk by 4.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,033 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ZEN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zendesk in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Zendesk in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $186.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.73.

Shares of ZEN stock opened at $128.41 on Thursday. Zendesk, Inc. has a one year low of $103.28 and a one year high of $166.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $120.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.04 and a beta of 1.19.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 31.88% and a negative net margin of 18.77%. The business had revenue of $318.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.17 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Soren Abildgaard sold 7,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.32, for a total value of $906,709.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 43,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.43, for a total transaction of $5,283,866.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 840,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,219,247.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 119,470 shares of company stock valued at $14,666,418. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zendesk Company Profile

Zendesk, Inc engages in the provision of customer service platform which enables companies to provide customer support. Its products and services include support; guide; chat; talk; message; inbox team email; explore; connect plus outbound; integrations and apps; embeddables; insights and analytics; and products update.

