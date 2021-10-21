ZENZO Achieves Market Capitalization of $507,414.09 (ZNZ)

ZENZO (CURRENCY:ZNZ) traded 52.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 21st. One ZENZO coin can now be purchased for about $0.0171 or 0.00000026 BTC on exchanges. ZENZO has a market cap of $507,414.09 and approximately $3,112.00 worth of ZENZO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ZENZO has traded 17.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00003457 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.12 or 0.00041414 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.29 or 0.00095119 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00002867 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000601 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.73 or 0.00014864 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $258.93 or 0.00395389 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001529 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $22.62 or 0.00034542 BTC.

About ZENZO

ZENZO (ZNZ) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Xevan

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2018. ZENZO’s total supply is 83,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,667,006 coins. The official message board for ZENZO is medium.com/@zenzo_ecosystem. ZENZO’s official Twitter account is @zenzo_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ZENZO is www.zenzo.io. The Reddit community for ZENZO is https://reddit.com/r/ZENZO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZENZO is an all-encompassing ecosystem designed specifically for gamers and game developers. The foundation is the dedicated Proof of Stake gaming blockchain, known as ZENZO Blockchain. The multi-faceted driving force within this network is the ZENZO Coin, known as ZNZ. “

ZENZO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZENZO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZENZO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZENZO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

