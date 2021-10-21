Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Given New $73.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) had its price objective lifted by Raymond James from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ZION. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zions Bancorporation, National Association has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $62.65.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock opened at $65.10 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.10. The company has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.57. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12-month low of $29.83 and a 12-month high of $65.13.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 38.07% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The business had revenue of $719.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $710.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. This is an increase from Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.33%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, July 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $125.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to repurchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 940 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

Featured Article: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.