Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Given New $73.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the bank’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.14% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Barclays upped their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Securities upped their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zions Bancorporation, National Association presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.65.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock opened at $65.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.57 and a 200 day moving average of $56.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.57. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12-month low of $29.83 and a 12-month high of $65.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $719.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $710.64 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 38.07% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, July 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $125.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to repurchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZION. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the first quarter worth $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the first quarter worth $35,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the second quarter worth $41,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 27.0% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 940 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the second quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

