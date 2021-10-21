ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $70.06

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $70.06 and last traded at $69.96, with a volume of 31583 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $68.17.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ZI shares. Truist upped their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research increased their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.59.

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $26.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 296.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.34.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $174.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.41 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 7.27%. The company’s revenue was up 56.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Tc Group Cayman Investment Hol sold 162,510 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total transaction of $8,808,042.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jason Mironov sold 130,662 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.91, for a total value of $7,043,988.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,629,460 shares of company stock valued at $1,812,337,870. 24.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 132.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,419,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,411,000 after buying an additional 6,506,257 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 1,076.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,426,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,779,000 after buying an additional 3,135,469 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 77.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,900,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,311,000 after buying an additional 1,269,230 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 13.1% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 10,630,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,607,000 after buying an additional 1,230,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 74.6% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,732,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,569,000 after buying an additional 1,167,377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.44% of the company’s stock.

About ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI)

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

Recommended Story: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.