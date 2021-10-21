Zovio Inc (NASDAQ:ZVO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $62.55 Million

Equities analysts expect Zovio Inc (NASDAQ:ZVO) to announce sales of $62.55 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Zovio’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $62.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $63.10 million. Zovio posted sales of $102.17 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 38.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zovio will report full-year sales of $268.17 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $267.05 million to $269.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $0.00. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Zovio.

Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $69.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.50 million. Zovio had a negative return on equity of 0.38% and a negative net margin of 20.40%.

ZVO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Zovio in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zovio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Zovio in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of Zovio stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.31. 150 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 281,803. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.20 million, a P/E ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.36. Zovio has a 1-year low of $2.02 and a 1-year high of $7.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.72.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZVO. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Zovio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in Zovio in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Zovio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Zovio in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Zovio by 173.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 20,146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.43% of the company’s stock.

About Zovio

Zovio, Inc provides postsecondary education services. Through Ashford University and University of the RockiesSM, it offers online programs such as contemporary college experience. Its services also include mobile and other learning platform for students. The company was founded by Wayne Clugston and Andrew S.

