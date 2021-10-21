ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) Cut to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

ZTO Express (Cayman) stock opened at $31.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $19.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.22. ZTO Express has a 1-year low of $25.23 and a 1-year high of $38.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.90.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The transportation company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 9.37%. As a group, analysts predict that ZTO Express will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZTO. Serenity Capital LLC lifted its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 180.1% in the second quarter. Serenity Capital LLC now owns 5,961,350 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $180,927,000 after acquiring an additional 3,832,928 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 49.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,330,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $252,819,000 after acquiring an additional 2,746,795 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 116.1% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,852,985 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $112,315,000 after buying an additional 2,069,877 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,496,466 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $166,819,000 after buying an additional 1,997,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 813.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,632,859 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,557,000 after buying an additional 1,454,019 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.40% of the company’s stock.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Company Profile

ZTO Express (Cayman), Inc provides comprehensive logistics services. It offers express delivery and value-added logistics services through a nationwide network partner. The firm also provides digital and privacy waybill and cloud printing. The company was founded by Mei Song Lai on May 8, 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

