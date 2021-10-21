ZUM TOKEN Price Tops $0.0000 on Exchanges (ZUM)

ZUM TOKEN (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded 25% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 21st. One ZUM TOKEN coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. ZUM TOKEN has a market capitalization of $580,917.94 and $15.00 worth of ZUM TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ZUM TOKEN has traded up 40.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $264.53 or 0.00419961 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000659 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 115.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000467 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 41.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About ZUM TOKEN

ZUM TOKEN (CRYPTO:ZUM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on August 11th, 2019. ZUM TOKEN’s total supply is 71,242,994,050 coins and its circulating supply is 14,163,258,778 coins. The official website for ZUM TOKEN is zum-token.com . ZUM TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @Zum_Token . The official message board for ZUM TOKEN is medium.com/@tournamenttoken

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable.”

