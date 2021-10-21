Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) Shares Bought by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,566 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,431 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.06% of Zuora worth $1,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Zuora by 0.9% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 90,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Zuora by 8.6% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Zuora by 7.9% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 19,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zuora in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zuora in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 64.30% of the company’s stock.

Zuora stock opened at $20.48 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of -32.00 and a beta of 2.16. Zuora, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.27 and a 1-year high of $20.87.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). The company had revenue of $86.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.41 million. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 41.89% and a negative net margin of 23.79%. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Jennifer Pileggi sold 114,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.92, for a total transaction of $1,929,015.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $450,478.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.89, for a total value of $84,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 320,343 shares of company stock worth $5,545,532. Corporate insiders own 12.58% of the company’s stock.

ZUO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Zuora from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Zuora in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Zuora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Zuora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.43.

Zuora, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription management platform. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora Revenue, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Collect AI, and Zuora Analytics. It offers solutions to software, healthcare, education, B2C, and communications industries. The company was founded in 2007 by K.V.

