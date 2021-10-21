Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY) Shares Down 5.2%

Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZY)’s share price was down 5.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.96 and last traded at $11.97. Approximately 8,603 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,723,108 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.62.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ZY shares. UBS Group downgraded shares of Zymergen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. HSBC downgraded shares of Zymergen from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Zymergen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zymergen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Zymergen from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zymergen presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $9.83.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 11.59 and a current ratio of 11.71.

Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $5.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 million. As a group, analysts predict that Zymergen Inc. will post -4.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clarius Group LLC purchased a new stake in Zymergen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $261,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Zymergen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,810,000. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in Zymergen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $800,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zymergen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,349,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Zymergen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $234,000. 51.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zymergen Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZY)

Zymergen Inc designs, engineers, and optimizes microbes for industrial applications in United States, Asia, and Europe. The company has a platform that treats the genome as a search space, to identify genetic changes that improve the economics for its customers' bio-based products for a range of industries, including chemicals and materials, agriculture, and pharmaceuticals.

