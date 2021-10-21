Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) Sets New 52-Week Low at $23.29

Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $23.29 and last traded at $24.01, with a volume of 902696 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.94.

Several equities analysts have commented on ZYME shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Zymeworks in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Zymeworks in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Zymeworks in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Raymond James set a $74.00 price objective on Zymeworks and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Get Zymeworks alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.99.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.26). Zymeworks had a negative net margin of 1,073.23% and a negative return on equity of 57.78%. The company had revenue of $1.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Zymeworks Inc. will post -4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Zymeworks in the first quarter valued at $127,000. Cutler Group LP increased its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 4,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zymeworks in the second quarter worth approximately $207,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Zymeworks during the first quarter worth approximately $244,000. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new position in Zymeworks during the third quarter valued at approximately $296,000. 77.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME)

Zymeworks, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of biotherapeutics. Its product, ZW25 and ZW49 are a bispecific antibody that cans two non-overlapping epitopes. The company was founded by Anthony Fejes, J. Haig deB Farris, Nick Bedford, Ali Tehrani and Andrew S.

Read More: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Zymeworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zymeworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.