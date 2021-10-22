-$0.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) will announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for BlackBerry’s earnings. BlackBerry reported earnings per share of $0.02 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 400%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BlackBerry will report full-year earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.09) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow BlackBerry.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. BlackBerry had a positive return on equity of 1.02% and a negative net margin of 61.56%. The company had revenue of $175.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BB. CIBC downgraded BlackBerry from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $9.50 price objective on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Friday, September 17th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on BlackBerry from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Canaccord Genuity raised BlackBerry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $9.50 price target on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $10.67.

BB traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.17. The stock had a trading volume of 100,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,100,385. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.43. The firm has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.78 and a beta of 1.23. BlackBerry has a one year low of $4.44 and a one year high of $28.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37.

In other BlackBerry news, CMO Mark George Wilson sold 3,722 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total value of $34,986.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas Eacobacci sold 171,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total value of $1,601,655.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 240,531 shares of company stock valued at $2,290,238. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BB. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in BlackBerry by 751.8% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 4,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,759 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 76.3% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A boosted its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 74.8% in the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 3,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of BlackBerry in the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of BlackBerry in the second quarter worth $45,000. 36.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BlackBerry Ltd. engages in providing the intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments. The firm leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cyber security, safety, data privacy solutions, and also focuses in the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems.

