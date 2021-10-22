$0.20 Earnings Per Share Expected for Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) to post earnings of $0.20 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Amneal Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the lowest is $0.18. Amneal Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of $0.16 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $0.86 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $0.90. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $1.01. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Amneal Pharmaceuticals.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $535.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.26 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 58.68% and a net margin of 0.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amneal Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.17.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMRX. Eversept Partners LP raised its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 303.6% during the 1st quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 4,755,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,004,000 after purchasing an additional 3,577,327 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $19,732,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 301.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,309,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734,350 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,923,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 218.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 823,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,215,000 after buying an additional 565,132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMRX stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.68. The company had a trading volume of 733 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,308,297. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.29 and a 200-day moving average of $5.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.33, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.22. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.90 and a 12-month high of $7.45.

About Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, manufacture, market and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Generics and Specialty segments. The Generics segment develops, manufactures and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products and transdermals.

