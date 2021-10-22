$0.28 Earnings Per Share Expected for Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) to report earnings of $0.28 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Park-Ohio’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.11 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.46. Park-Ohio reported earnings of $0.52 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 46.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Park-Ohio will report full-year earnings of $1.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.32. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $3.26. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Park-Ohio.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.78). Park-Ohio had a return on equity of 4.30% and a net margin of 0.79%. The company had revenue of $350.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.90 million.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PKOH. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Park-Ohio from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Park-Ohio from $42.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Park-Ohio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKOH. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 26.0% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 7.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 185.3% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 5,221 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Park-Ohio in the first quarter valued at about $307,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Park-Ohio in the first quarter valued at about $319,000. 51.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PKOH traded down $0.79 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.06. 18,296 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,243. Park-Ohio has a fifty-two week low of $17.69 and a fifty-two week high of $41.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.59. The company has a market capitalization of $292.72 million, a P/E ratio of 25.34 and a beta of 1.36.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Park-Ohio’s payout ratio is presently 5,000.00%.

About Park-Ohio

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain logistics services and manufactures aluminum products. It operates through the following business segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products. The Supply Technologies segment provides customers with total supply management services for a broad range of high volume, specialty production components.

