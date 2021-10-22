-$0.29 Earnings Per Share Expected for Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) will post earnings per share of ($0.29) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Synlogic’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.26) and the lowest is ($0.31). Synlogic posted earnings per share of ($0.36) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 19.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Synlogic will report full year earnings of ($1.22) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.31) to ($1.11). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.50) to ($0.99). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Synlogic.

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.20 million.

SYBX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Synlogic from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Synlogic from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Synlogic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Chardan Capital initiated coverage on Synlogic in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synlogic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.83.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Synlogic in the second quarter worth $267,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synlogic in the second quarter worth $219,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synlogic in the second quarter worth $301,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Synlogic by 11.7% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 253,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 26,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Synlogic in the second quarter worth $1,167,000. 56.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYBX traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 641,196. The firm has a market cap of $139.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.87. Synlogic has a 1 year low of $1.78 and a 1 year high of $5.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.33.

About Synlogic

Synlogic, Inc engages in the discovery and development of Synthetic Biotic medicines. It focuses in Phenylketonuria, Enteric Hyperoxaluria, Immuno Oncology solid tumors, inflammatory bowel disease, and vaccines and other inflammatory programs. The company was founded by Jim Collins and Tim Lu on August 28, 2017, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

