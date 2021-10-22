$0.50 EPS Expected for First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) will announce $0.50 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for First Industrial Realty Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.49 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.51. First Industrial Realty Trust posted earnings per share of $0.44 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $1.93 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $1.95. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.02 to $2.18. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover First Industrial Realty Trust.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $121.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.95 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 50.60% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on FR shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.73.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FR. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust in the second quarter worth $48,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 97.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 20.9% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FR traded down $0.53 on Thursday, reaching $58.00. The stock had a trading volume of 878,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,004,682. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $39.24 and a 1-year high of $59.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.57. The company has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.04 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.70%.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.

