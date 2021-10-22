-$0.56 Earnings Per Share Expected for Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) will announce ($0.56) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Lordstown Motors’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.65) and the highest is ($0.45). The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 10th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lordstown Motors will report full year earnings of ($2.54) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.63) to ($2.45). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.50) to ($0.40). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Lordstown Motors.
Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.12).
RIDE stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.73. 477,667 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,926,804. The firm has a market capitalization of $837.11 million, a P/E ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.28. Lordstown Motors has a 12 month low of $4.76 and a 12 month high of $31.57.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Lordstown Motors by 14.1% during the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 14,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Lordstown Motors in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Lordstown Motors in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lordstown Motors by 21.5% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 4,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lordstown Motors by 29.7% in the first quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 20,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 4,757 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.79% of the company’s stock.
About Lordstown Motors
Lordstown Motors Corp. operates as an original equipment manufacturer of light duty fleet vehicles. It develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck targeted for sale to fleet customers. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.
