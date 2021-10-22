-$0.56 Earnings Per Share Expected for Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) will announce ($0.56) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Lordstown Motors’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.65) and the highest is ($0.45). The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lordstown Motors will report full year earnings of ($2.54) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.63) to ($2.45). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.50) to ($0.40). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Lordstown Motors.

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.12).

Several research analysts have weighed in on RIDE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Lordstown Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Lordstown Motors to $5.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lordstown Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Bank of America lowered Lordstown Motors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Lordstown Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $2.00 in a report on Monday, October 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lordstown Motors has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $8.89.

RIDE stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.73. 477,667 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,926,804. The firm has a market capitalization of $837.11 million, a P/E ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.28. Lordstown Motors has a 12 month low of $4.76 and a 12 month high of $31.57.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Lordstown Motors by 14.1% during the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 14,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Lordstown Motors in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Lordstown Motors in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lordstown Motors by 21.5% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 4,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lordstown Motors by 29.7% in the first quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 20,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 4,757 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.79% of the company’s stock.

About Lordstown Motors

Lordstown Motors Corp. operates as an original equipment manufacturer of light duty fleet vehicles. It develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck targeted for sale to fleet customers. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

