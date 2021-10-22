$0.59 EPS Expected for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) will post earnings of $0.59 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.56 and the highest is $0.61. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp posted earnings of $0.48 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 22.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.03 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.97 to $2.08. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.11 to $2.25. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp.

Get Farmers & Merchants Bancorp alerts:

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.02). Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 23.66% and a return on equity of 8.33%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Farmers & Merchants Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMAO. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 1,069.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 146,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,188,000 after buying an additional 133,625 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 162.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $323,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 143.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 97,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 57,258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.02% of the company’s stock.

FMAO stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $24.30. The company had a trading volume of 8,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,507. The firm has a market cap of $271.89 million, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 0.29. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a 1-year low of $19.78 and a 1-year high of $27.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a boost from Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 27th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

About Farmers & Merchants Bancorp

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and financial services. It includes commercial, agricultural, and residential mortgage as well as consumer and credit card lending activities. The firm also offers checking account services, and savings and time deposit services.

Recommended Story: What is basic economics?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (FMAO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.